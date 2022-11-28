Inishowen organisation out thousands after being targeted by online hackers

An Inishowen non profit organisation has lost thousands of euro after being targeted by online hackers.

Carndonagh Traders Association lost a substantial amount of money while trying to pay an invoice for the recent Halloween Carnival in the town.

Hackers were able to intercept the payment which means the organisation was left without the money and the supplier has not been paid for their services.

Speaking on today’s Nine til Noon show, Deidre Bradley, Chair of the Traders Association says the organisation has now been left penniless..

Gardaí in the Buncrana District are currently investigating the alleged fraud.

As this is an ongoing investigation, An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time.