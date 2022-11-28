Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Letterkenny Hospital most overcrowded in country today

Letterkenny University Hospital is once again the most crowded hospital in the country.

There are currently 83 people waiting on beds in LUH, the highest figure in the country.

LUH is followed by University Hospital Limerick (74), Cork University Hospital (70), Tallaght University Hospital (44) and University Hospital Galway  (43). 

625 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

503 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 122 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

28 November 2022
Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
Nine Til Noon, Playback

The Nine ’til Noon Show – Richard Brown Domestic Damp Expert

28 November 2022
Letterkenny General Hospital facing ward closures
News, Top Stories

Elective procedures at LUH cancelled due to pressures

28 November 2022
Scam Computer Keys Showing Swindles And Fraud
Audio, News, Top Stories

Inishowen organisation out thousands after being targeted by online hackers

28 November 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

28 November 2022
Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
Nine Til Noon, Playback

The Nine ’til Noon Show – Richard Brown Domestic Damp Expert

28 November 2022
Letterkenny General Hospital facing ward closures
News, Top Stories

Elective procedures at LUH cancelled due to pressures

28 November 2022
Scam Computer Keys Showing Swindles And Fraud
Audio, News, Top Stories

Inishowen organisation out thousands after being targeted by online hackers

28 November 2022
IMG_20221128_104259 (1)
News, Top Stories

Defective block homeowners address Councillors as meeting adjourned

28 November 2022
IMG_20221128_104942
News, Top Stories

Defective block campaigner to address Council meeting

28 November 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube