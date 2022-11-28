Letterkenny Hospital most overcrowded in country today

Letterkenny University Hospital is once again the most crowded hospital in the country.

There are currently 83 people waiting on beds in LUH, the highest figure in the country.

LUH is followed by University Hospital Limerick (74), Cork University Hospital (70), Tallaght University Hospital (44) and University Hospital Galway (43).

625 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

503 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 122 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.