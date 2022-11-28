Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Over €937 million to be sent on capital projects in Donegal in the three years to 2025

Donegal County Council has passed its three-Year Capital Programme for the period from 2023 – 2025, with over €937 million expected to be spent on capital projects such as housing, roads, and major tourism projects.

Head of Finance Richard Gibson told today’s meeting that while these figures are based on estimates, it’s anticipated that Donegal County Council’s total capital expenditure for next year will be over €292 million, with over €937 million being spent in the three years from 2023 to 2025.

Next year will see almost €133 million spent on housing and corporate services, just over €90 million on roads and transportation and almost €30 million on community, enterprise and planning

Mr Gibson said in recent years, the opportunity to engage in larger scale capital investment in the County has increased significantly.

He said total capital expenditure in 2021 was just over €97 million, while this year will see a final total in the region of €192 million.

The council will continue to bring forward projects for funding, and continue to grow its capacity for match funding so it can co-finance projects with government.

He confirmed that in January, members will be asked to approve a loan facility of €10 million to ensure that if opportunities arise, the council has the ability to secure funds where necessary.

The budget was passed on the proposal of Cllr Ciaran Brogan:

 

