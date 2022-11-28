The Nine ’til Noon Show – Richard Brown Domestic Damp Expert

Damp Expert with RBBA Ltd. Building Surveyors Richard Brown talk to Greg about an upcoming meeting hosted by the Northwest Property Meet for landlords regarding domestic dampness. The event takes place in the Everglades Hotel, Derry on Thursday the 1st of December.

It comes after the sad passing of a two year old boy in Greater Manchester caused by a mould problem in their council housing.

Mr. Brown appealed to landlords to attend the meeting on the Nine ’til Noon Show this morning, highlighting the agenda for the meeting and the benefits of attending.