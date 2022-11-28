Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine ’til Noon Show – Richard Brown Domestic Damp Expert

 

Damp Expert with RBBA Ltd. Building Surveyors Richard Brown talk to Greg about an upcoming meeting hosted by the Northwest Property Meet for landlords regarding domestic dampness. The event takes place in the Everglades Hotel, Derry on Thursday the 1st of December.

It comes after the sad passing of a two year old boy in Greater Manchester caused by a mould problem in their council housing.

Mr. Brown appealed to landlords to attend the meeting on the Nine ’til Noon Show this morning, highlighting the agenda for the meeting and the benefits of attending.

 

Top Stories

Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
Nine Til Noon, Playback

The Nine ’til Noon Show – Richard Brown Domestic Damp Expert

28 November 2022
Letterkenny General Hospital facing ward closures
News, Top Stories

Elective procedures at LUH cancelled due to pressures

28 November 2022
Scam Computer Keys Showing Swindles And Fraud
Audio, News, Top Stories

Inishowen organisation out thousands after being targeted by online hackers

28 November 2022
IMG_20221128_104259 (1)
News, Top Stories

Defective block homeowners address Councillors as meeting adjourned

28 November 2022
