Dog expert warns of dangers of leaving dogs alone with children

A dog expert believes owners need to be more aware of the dangers of leaving a dog with children.

It comes as a nine year old boy suffered severe injuries in an attack by a Pitbull which happened when he was playing football with friends close to his home in Enniscorthy on Sunday.

Speaking on today’s Nine til Noon show, Kathleen Murray, a dog expert, says this was a very serious incident and could have been fatal.

She says owners need to be aware of the dangers of leaving dogs with children and what could occur…