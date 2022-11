atu

The ATU senior ladies gaelic footballers won the HEC LGFA League Division 3 title on Monday night beating St Mary’s of Belfast by one point at the Tyrone Centre in Garvaghey.

Termon’s Ciara McGarvey kicked four points for the Letterkenny side including the last decisive scored which won ATU the game on a 0-9 0-8 scoreline.

Amy McIntyre, Lauren McBride, Danielle McGinley and Karen McLoughlin were also on the scoresheet.

Video below: Ciara McGarvey’s winning point.