Mica information night to be held in Buncrana

MEMBERS of the Mica Action Group and representatives who are leading the scientific research into defective blocks will speak at a ‘mica information night’ in Buncrana this week.

On Thursday night Inishowen Development Partnership in collaboration with Inishowen Family Action Network MICA Subgroup, are hosting a free ‘mica information night’ in the
Inishowen Gateway Hotel in Buncrana.

This event is open to any families or individuals who are affected by defective concrete blocks in any way.

Representatives of the Mica Action Group (MAG) will also be giving a presentation on the night of the step-by-step process of the Redress Scheme and providing people with the most up to date information.

They will also have a question and answer session for anyone who wants to find out more information and be available to engage with people directly.

Dr. Eileen Doherty and Dr. Paul Dunlop of Ulster University will also be giving a brief update at the information night on the research that is ongoing into defective blocks, that they are doing in collaboration with international experts.

Both Eileen and Paul were pivotal in the recent defective concrete block conference held in Letterkenny.

As well as the more practical supports available on Thursday night, there will be a full range of community and voluntary groups in attendance outlining the wellbeing and mental health supports available to family and individuals with defective blocks in Inishowen.

Information stands on the night include Lifeline Inishowen, Spraoi agus Sport, Moville Family Support Centre, Greencastle Community Centre, Donegal Women’s Collective, Changemakers, DTS- Aspire Youth project, Parents support organisations, Tusla and Insight Inishowen.

Two self care practitioners will also be there on the night to provide people with tips and information on managing stress and anxiety in a more holistic way.

One of the supports that has been available to mica families, supported by Tusla, is the free counselling service by Lifeline Inishowen and Moville FRC, and co-ordinated by IDP.

Mary Doherty [M] of Lifeline Inishowen said their qualified counsellors are providing adults and children affected by mica with free counselling sessions.

However she believes the ‘mica night’ will be a good opportunity for more people to learn about the supports on the ground and to ensure they are looking after their own mental health and wellbeing.

“Mica affects the whole family from mum inside the home to dad in his workplace to the child going
to school. It is constant and there is no escaping it,” added Mary.

“Counselling sessions are a way of making the stress of having defective blocks in your own more
manageable.”

The ‘mica information night’ will take place this Thursday, December 1, at 7pm in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel.

This is a free event and everyone is welcome. Refreshments will also be served.

Booking is not essential but for planning purposes if people can connect in on Eventbrite and confirm they are coming that would be appreciated.

To reserve your spot at the DCB/Mica Awareness Night in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel on December 1 go to www.inishowen.ie/ifan-mica-awareness-evening or email rachel@inishowen.ie

Booking for the event is not essential, however it is advised.

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

