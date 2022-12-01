Children and young people with special needs and disabilities are being failed – Deputy Doherty

Children and young people with special needs and disabilities are being failed in Ireland.

Thats according to Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty who called on the government to do more to provide life changing services to children and young people.

Responding Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the government is committed to providing adequate services with the funds they have available to them.

Deputy Doherty says more work needs to be done as families and teachers are telling the story of how things on the frontline are getting worse…