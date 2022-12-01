Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio's 12 Deals of Christmas

Highland Radio's Colouring Competition

Win a Nissan Juke SV worth €30,000

Children and young people with special needs and disabilities are being failed – Deputy Doherty

Children and young people with special needs and disabilities are being failed in Ireland.

Thats according to Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty who called on the government to do more to provide life changing services to children and young people.

Responding Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the government is committed to providing adequate services with the funds they have available to them.

Deputy Doherty says more work needs to be done as families and teachers are telling the story of how things on the frontline are getting worse…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Vonderleyen Dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Brexit won’t be a barrier to reconciliation in Ireland’ – von der Leyen

1 December 2022
Handing over of keys
Audio, News, Top Stories

Milford Reformed Presbyterian Church gifts building to MDRC

1 December 2022
giving blood
News, Top Stories

IBTS imports supplies from UK to meet demand

1 December 2022
Letterkenny skyline
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny public information event being held on Monday

1 December 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Vonderleyen Dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Brexit won’t be a barrier to reconciliation in Ireland’ – von der Leyen

1 December 2022
Handing over of keys
Audio, News, Top Stories

Milford Reformed Presbyterian Church gifts building to MDRC

1 December 2022
giving blood
News, Top Stories

IBTS imports supplies from UK to meet demand

1 December 2022
Letterkenny skyline
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny public information event being held on Monday

1 December 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 December 2022
Children walking to school
Audio, News, Top Stories

Children and young people with special needs and disabilities are being failed – Deputy Doherty

1 December 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube