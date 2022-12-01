HIQA find issues at Donegal residential centres for older people

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) has published three inspection reports on residential centres for older people in Donegal.

Eight non-compliances were identified at Ramelton Community Hospital while Beach Hill Manor Private Nursing Home, which was only inspected for Infection Control was found to be non-compliant.

St Joseph’s Hospital which was also inspected for infection control was found to substantially compliant.

Ramelton Community Hospital

Found to be non-complaint in eight areas including in premises, infection control, residents rights and fire precautions.

The report says overall, the inspector found significant focus and effort were now required to bring the centre into regulatory compliance and to ensure that the care and services provided for the residents were safe and of good quality.

Full report at – https://www.hiqa.ie/system/files?file=inspectionreports/615-ramelton-community-hospital-4-august-2022.pdf

Beach Hill Manor Private Nursing Home

The inspection at Beach Hill Manor Private Nursing Home was carried out to assess infection control compliance following an outbreak of COVID-19 in the designated centre in August 2022 which resulted in a large number of residents and staff members testing positive for COVID-19.

During the unannounced inspection, the home was which was only inspected for Infection Control was found to be non-compliant.

Link to the report – https://www.hiqa.ie/system/files?file=inspectionreports/320-beach-hill-manor-private-nursing-home-21-september-2022.pdf

St Joseph’s Hospital in Stranorlar

St Joseph’s Hospital in Stranorlar was also inspected on Infection Control and was found to be substantially compliant.

HIQA says the provider had measures and resources in place to manage infection prevention and control in line with national standards and guidance, however, a number of actions are required by the provider in order to fully comply with this regulation.

The reports explained that management at the inspected centres have begun working to rectify any issues which were discovered.