Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio's 12 Deals of Christmas

Highland Radio's Colouring Competition

Win a Nissan Juke SV worth €30,000

HIQA find issues at Donegal residential centres for older people

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) has published three inspection reports on residential centres for older people in Donegal.

Eight non-compliances were identified at Ramelton Community Hospital while Beach Hill Manor Private Nursing Home, which was only inspected for Infection Control was found to be non-compliant.

St Joseph’s Hospital which was also inspected for infection control was found to substantially compliant.

Ramelton Community Hospital

Found to be non-complaint in eight areas including in premises, infection control, residents rights and fire precautions.

The report says overall, the inspector found significant focus and effort were now required to bring the centre into regulatory compliance and to ensure that the care and services provided for the residents were safe and of good quality.

Full report at – https://www.hiqa.ie/system/files?file=inspectionreports/615-ramelton-community-hospital-4-august-2022.pdf

Beach Hill Manor Private Nursing Home

The inspection at Beach Hill Manor Private Nursing Home was carried out to assess infection control compliance following an outbreak of COVID-19 in the designated centre in August 2022 which resulted in a large number of residents and staff members testing positive for COVID-19.

During the unannounced inspection, the home was which was only inspected for Infection Control was found to be non-compliant.

Link to the report – https://www.hiqa.ie/system/files?file=inspectionreports/320-beach-hill-manor-private-nursing-home-21-september-2022.pdf

St Joseph’s Hospital in Stranorlar

St Joseph’s Hospital in Stranorlar was also inspected on Infection Control and was found to be substantially compliant.

HIQA says the provider had measures and resources in place to manage infection prevention and control in line with national standards and guidance, however, a number of actions are required by the provider in order to fully comply with this regulation.

The reports explained that management at the inspected centres have begun working to rectify any issues which were discovered.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA find issues at Donegal residential centres for older people

1 December 2022
Building
Audio, News, Top Stories

Plans for major town centre development a ‘gamechanger’

1 December 2022
Hospital Beds
Audio, News, Top Stories

HSE under mounting pressure to deliver centre for Donegal diabetes patients

1 December 2022
rail
Audio, News, Top Stories

New working group needed to examine possibility of rebuilding rail network in Donegal

1 December 2022
Advertisement

Related News

hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA find issues at Donegal residential centres for older people

1 December 2022
Building
Audio, News, Top Stories

Plans for major town centre development a ‘gamechanger’

1 December 2022
Hospital Beds
Audio, News, Top Stories

HSE under mounting pressure to deliver centre for Donegal diabetes patients

1 December 2022
rail
Audio, News, Top Stories

New working group needed to examine possibility of rebuilding rail network in Donegal

1 December 2022
gardadrugs
News, Top Stories

New roadside drug driving test to be used over Christmas period

1 December 2022
Restaurant Hotel
Audio, News, Top Stories

New law to protect tips received by workers to come into effect today

1 December 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube