16 year old missing from Malin may be in Cork

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old AJ O’Sullivan who was last seen in the Malin area of Co. Donegal in the early hours of Thursday morning, 1st December 2022.

AJ is described as being 5 foot 4 inches in height with a slim build. He has brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, AJ was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a blue and grey jacket, and black trainers.

It is believed that AJ may have travelled to County Cork.

Anyone with information on AJ’s whereabouts are asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

