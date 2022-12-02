Chief Superintendent Terry McGinn to retire after 40 years service

Donegal’s most senior Garda Chief Superintendent Terry McGinn is set to retire next week after 40 years in the force.

A replacement has not yet been announced.

At today’s meeting of the Joint Policing Committee, a presentation was made to Superintendent Sean Grant on behalf of Chief Superintendent McGinn.

Chief Superintendent McGinn is absent from the meeting due to a health issue but sent a letter to members to thank them for their hard work and support during her time in the position.

She thanked the public of Donegal for their support throughout the years and added that she hopes she made a difference to many lives of people in the county.