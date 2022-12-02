Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio's 12 Deals of Christmas

Highland Radio's Colouring Competition

Win a Nissan Juke SV worth €30,000

Cllr believes there is an onus of business owners to prevent use of drugs on premises

A Donegal Councillor believes there is an onus on business owners to engage with Gardaí to prevent drugs being used on their premises.

Speaking at today’s meeting of the JPC, Cllr Michael Naughton, who is manager of the Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny raised concerns about what businesses can do if they suspect drugs are being used in their premises.

Cllr Naughton says drug use is rampant in the county and is unfortunately becoming more common.

He says businesses should report the use of drugs to Gardaí in an attempt to reduce the level of them in local communities:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

drugs
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cllr believes there is an onus of business owners to prevent use of drugs on premises

2 December 2022
jobs unemployment
News, Top Stories

Slight increase in number on Live Register in Donegal

2 December 2022
Alan Dukes
Audio, News, Top Stories

Dukes’ apology welcomed

2 December 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Police in Strabane warning of circulation of counterfeit notes

2 December 2022
Advertisement

Related News

drugs
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cllr believes there is an onus of business owners to prevent use of drugs on premises

2 December 2022
jobs unemployment
News, Top Stories

Slight increase in number on Live Register in Donegal

2 December 2022
Alan Dukes
Audio, News, Top Stories

Dukes’ apology welcomed

2 December 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Police in Strabane warning of circulation of counterfeit notes

2 December 2022
Mica House 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Breakdown in communication over redress scheme ‘unacceptable’

2 December 2022
Donegal rural land
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal business owner believes the county offers great potential

2 December 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube