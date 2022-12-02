Cllr believes there is an onus of business owners to prevent use of drugs on premises

A Donegal Councillor believes there is an onus on business owners to engage with Gardaí to prevent drugs being used on their premises.

Speaking at today’s meeting of the JPC, Cllr Michael Naughton, who is manager of the Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny raised concerns about what businesses can do if they suspect drugs are being used in their premises.

Cllr Naughton says drug use is rampant in the county and is unfortunately becoming more common.

He says businesses should report the use of drugs to Gardaí in an attempt to reduce the level of them in local communities: