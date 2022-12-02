Council backs calls for further research on mental effect of defective block crisis

Donegal County Council has backed calls for more research into the effects of the defective blocks crisis on the mental health of people in Donegal, with a particular focus on children.

The issue was raised by Cllr Albert Doherty on foot of a conference in Letterkenny last month co-hosted by the Donegal ATU campus and Ulster University.

Cllr Doherty says it’s very important that the council fight for more supports to be made available in schools to support students whose home lives are being disrupted as a result of defective blocks: