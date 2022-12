The Justice Minister has welcomed the apology of former Fine Gael leader Alan Dukes over comments he made about people from border counties.

Mr Dukes suggested they were quicker to violence than other people during a documentary about businessman Sean Quinn.

He said he apologises unreservedly for the comments which offended many people in those areas.

Justice Minister Heather Humphreys, who’s a TD for Cavan and Monaghan, had been one of the critics of Mr Dukes’ comments: