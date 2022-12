Dave Rodgers has been confirmed as the new manager of Finn Harps, the club’s first boss in nine seasons.

This will also be the first managers job for Rodgers.

In his coaching career, he previously worked with the Liverpool Academy and in his last job before moving to Harps, Rodgers was assistant head coach with the Nottingham Forest u21 side.

During his playing career he won three League of Ireland Premier Division titles with Shelbourne and also had a spell with Derry City.