Watch: Dave Rodgers appointed Finn Harps new Manager

Finn Harps have appointed Dave Rogers as First Team Manager on a four year deal.

Rogers joins the club from Premier League club Nottingham Forest, where he was U21 Manager.

Born in Liverpool, Rogers will be no stranger to the League of Ireland having had spells with Drogheda United, St. Patrick’s Athletic, Dundalk, Derry City and most famously Shelbourne where he won the Premier Division on three occasions.

The 47 year old’s coaching journey has taken him across the world, working with the Liverpool FC International Academy in America, South Korea and India.

Oisin Kelly attended the launch at the ATU Donegal on Friday for Highland Radio Sport and the new man at the helm is enthusiastic about his new role and the direction of the club:



Finn Harps Chairman Ian Harkin feels Dave was the right fit for the club going forward:



Head of Finn Harps Academy Kevin McHugh says the club is committed to the new manager given the length of the contract agreed and its about building for the future from within:

