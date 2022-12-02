Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Watch: Dave Rodgers appointed Finn Harps new Manager

Finn Harps Chairman Ian Harkin & new manager Dave Rodgers

Finn Harps have appointed Dave Rogers as First Team Manager on a four year deal.

Rogers joins the club from Premier League club Nottingham Forest, where he was U21 Manager.

Born in Liverpool, Rogers will be no stranger to the League of Ireland having had spells with Drogheda United, St. Patrick’s Athletic, Dundalk, Derry City and most famously Shelbourne where he won the Premier Division on three occasions.

The 47 year old’s coaching journey has taken him across the world, working with the Liverpool FC International Academy in America, South Korea and India.

Oisin Kelly attended the launch at the ATU Donegal on Friday for Highland Radio Sport and the new man at the helm is enthusiastic about his new role and the direction of the club:

Finn Harps Chairman Ian Harkin feels Dave was the right fit for the club going forward:

Head of Finn Harps Academy Kevin McHugh says the club is committed to the new manager given the length of the contract agreed and its about building for the future from within:

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday December 2nd

2 December 2022
A snow capped Errigal
News, Top Stories

November’s highest temperature recorded in Donegal, but snow could be on the way

2 December 2022
aaron missing
News, Top Stories

16 year old missing from Malin may be in Cork

2 December 2022
beefcows
News, Top Stories

Over €1.5 million being paid to 1,451 beef farmers in Donegal

2 December 2022
