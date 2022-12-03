JPC told drug related intimidation is on the rise in the NW

The level of drug related intimidation incidents is on the rise in the North West.

Drug related intimaidation relates to when a criminal alleges someone owes money for a drug debt and incidents occur such as threats, harassment, criminal damage or stalking.

In the North West Region, the number of offences has increased with around 56 incidents reported in the past three years.

The Donegal Joint Policing Committee received a presentation on the issue last evening.

JPC Chair Cllr Gerry McMonagle says it’s a worrying problem that needs to be highlighted…….