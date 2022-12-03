Poll shows majority of voters in North against a United Ireland

A new poll shows a large majority of people in the North are currently against voting for a United Ireland.

Today’s IPSOS poll published in the Irish Times has found that 50 percent of voters in Northern Ireland would definitively not vote for a United Ireland, versus 27 percent of those in favour of unity.

That’s in contrast with voters south of the border, who are more than four to one in favour of unity.

However majorities in both jurisdictions believe referendums on the issue should be held.

The findings are contained in twin surveys carried out north and south of the border for the Irish Times and the ARINS project.