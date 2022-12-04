List of Donegal routes to be gritted overnight, tomorrow

Donegal County Council has announced the list of Donegal routes that will be gritted over the course of this evening and tomorrow morning, as a period of colder weather is on the cards for the week ahead.

A map of the numbered routes can be found here: https://donegal.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=6c6e14762485409cbf66df0c69cbd8f2

Routes to be gritted from 5pm Sunday 4th December:

01 : National Primary North

: National Primary North 02 : National Primary Central

: National Primary Central 09 : Cill Ulta East

: Cill Ulta East 12 : Binswilly

: Binswilly 13 : Stranorlar North

: Stranorlar North 14 : Stranorlar East

: Stranorlar East 15 : Stranorlar West

: Stranorlar West 17 : Donegal North

: Donegal North 18 : Donegal South

: Donegal South LT: Letterkenny Town

Routes to be gritted from 7pm Sunday 4th December:

03 : National Primary South

: National Primary South 04 : Inishowen South

: Inishowen South 05 : Inishowen East

: Inishowen East 06 : Inishowen West

: Inishowen West 07 : Milford South

: Milford South 08 : Milford North

: Milford North 10 : Cill Ulta West

: Cill Ulta West 11 : Na Rosa

: Na Rosa 16 : Donegal West

: Donegal West 19 : Donegal National Secondary

: Donegal National Secondary BT: Buncrana Town Council

Routes to be gritted from 6am Sunday 4th December: