List of Donegal routes to be gritted overnight, tomorrow

Donegal County Council has announced the list of Donegal routes that will be gritted over the course of this evening and tomorrow morning, as a period of colder weather is on the cards for the week ahead.
A map of the numbered routes can be found here: https://donegal.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=6c6e14762485409cbf66df0c69cbd8f2
Routes to be gritted from 5pm Sunday 4th December:
- 01: National Primary North
- 02: National Primary Central
- 09: Cill Ulta East
- 12: Binswilly
- 13: Stranorlar North
- 14: Stranorlar East
- 15: Stranorlar West
- 17: Donegal North
- 18: Donegal South
- LT: Letterkenny Town
Routes to be gritted from 7pm Sunday 4th December:
- 03: National Primary South
- 04: Inishowen South
- 05: Inishowen East
- 06: Inishowen West
- 07: Milford South
- 08: Milford North
- 10: Cill Ulta West
- 11: Na Rosa
- 16: Donegal West
- 19: Donegal National Secondary
- BT: Buncrana Town Council
Routes to be gritted from 6am Sunday 4th December:
- 06: Inishowen West
- 04: Inishowen South
- 01: National Primary North
- 02: National Primary Central
- 03: National Primary South
- 07: Milford South
- 08: Milford North
- 09: Cill Ulta East
- 10: Cill Ulta West
- 11: Na Rosa
- 12: Binswilly
- 13: Stranorlar North
- 14: Stranorlar East
- 15: Stranorlar West
- 16: Donegal West
- 17: Donegal North
- 18: Donegal South
- 19: Donegal National Secondary
- 05: Inishowen East
- BT: Buncrana Town
- LT: Letterkenny Town