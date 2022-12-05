Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee officially given freedom of Derry

Derry Girls

The creator of the hit show Derry Girls, Lisa McGee, has officially been given the freedom of the City of Derry following a ceremony in the Guildhall this evening.

The screenwriter and playwright was conferred with the award in recognition of her contributions to the film and TV industries, as well as the role Lisa has played in promoting Derry on the world stage.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, said:

“We are hugely proud to confer this honour on her and to formally acknowledge her remarkable career that has seen her create and produce a wide range of TV and film material, that has achieved international acclaim.

“While Lisa is mainly known for her fantastic Derry Girls series, she has also been hugely successful for a number of other major TV credits including the BBC3’s The Things I Haven’t Told You, the BAFTA nominated Being Human and the popular Channel 4 sitcom London Irish and Raw, to name but a few.
“Born and reared in Derry, Lisa McGee, is extremely proud of her Derry roots and has never forgotten her home city.
“We are all so proud of Lisa McGee and the way in which she has depicted Derry and its people in her work.
“She has successfully captured the city and its people, their unique humour, warmth and resilience and we are over the moon to be in a position to recognise her work in this way.
“It is a fitting tribute that she is the first woman to be conferred with the Freedom of the City and District title.”
