Donegal man who conducted ‘landmark study’ hopeful it will lead to better health among travellers

A Donegal traveller who conducted ‘a landmark study’ into Traveller Men’s Health hopes the research will help pave the way for a better lifestyle among travellers.

A study into Traveller Men’s Health has identified poverty, unemployment and early childhood experiences of racism in the education system as some of the key factors that have a long term impact on Traveller Men’s Mental Health.

This latest research, Our Lives Our Voices Our Future, being launched by Donegal Travellers Project today examines just how much the social determinants of health such as accommodation, education, employment and poverty, impact on the mental health of Traveller men.

Author of the report, David Friel, says he hopes the report will lead to an improved lifestyle for traveller men…