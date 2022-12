A local Councillor believes there is a direct correlation between drug crime and the lack of Garda resources in rural areas.

Raising the issue at a meeting of Donegal’s Joint Policing Committee last week, Cllr Michael McBride said he believes drug offences are increasing in rural areas where there is a lack of Gardaí stationed.

Cllr McBride says the key to preventing drug crime is to increase Garda presence in rural towns…