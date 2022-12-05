People encouraged to attend drop in event on plans for Letterkenny

People are being urged to attend a drop-in information event to find out plans for the future of Letterkenny.

The Public Information Event about Council-led projects and services in Letterkenny is taking place today between 2pm-8pm in the Radisson Hotel, Letterkenny.

Lots of information in relation to regeneration projects, housing, waste management, roads projects and much more will be on display and the community will be able to talk to the Councils teams in relation to each.

Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh is encouraging everyone to come along and have a look at the plans..