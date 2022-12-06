Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Horse Racing Ireland award for Dylan Browne McMonagle


Dylan Browne McMonagle rounded off another fine season when he was honoured at the Horse Racing Ireland awards in Dublin last night.

The Donegal jockey was crowned the champion apprentice for the second year in a row last month – and he also enjoyed his first Group 1 success aboard the Joseph O’Brien-trained Al Riffa in the Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes at the Curragh…

Speaking at last night’s awards event, where he won the Flat Racing Achievement award – the 19 year old offered an insight into how he first got involved in the sport…

 

Honeysuckle was crowned Horse of the Year and among the other winners – leading owner JP McManus received the Contribution to the Industry award and recently retired flat jockey Kevin Manning took the Irish Racing Hero award.

 

 

dunkineely
Audio, News, Top Stories

Public meeting to be held on the closure of Dunkineely GP centre

6 December 2022
Health Doctor Hospital
Audio, News, Top Stories

Doctor warns of symptoms of Strep A

6 December 2022
Police-in-Northern-Irelan-007
News, Top Stories

Police carrying out searches following report of a device left in Derry

6 December 2022
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Car caught on CCTV being driven through a fence in Carndonagh

6 December 2022
Advertisement

