Horse Racing Ireland award for Dylan Browne McMonagle



Dylan Browne McMonagle rounded off another fine season when he was honoured at the Horse Racing Ireland awards in Dublin last night.

The Donegal jockey was crowned the champion apprentice for the second year in a row last month – and he also enjoyed his first Group 1 success aboard the Joseph O’Brien-trained Al Riffa in the Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes at the Curragh…

Speaking at last night’s awards event, where he won the Flat Racing Achievement award – the 19 year old offered an insight into how he first got involved in the sport…

Honeysuckle was crowned Horse of the Year and among the other winners – leading owner JP McManus received the Contribution to the Industry award and recently retired flat jockey Kevin Manning took the Irish Racing Hero award.