Lorry stolen from a yard in Killygordon

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating the theft of a white Scania R450 lorry  from a yard at The Bower, Killygordon.

The lorry with a registration no. 172 SO 629 was stolen on Sunday December 4th between 11pm and 11.06pm.

A car entered the yard, a silver/grey BMW with Northern Irish registration plates and an occupant of this car left the yard in the lorry accompanied by the BMW car.

They both then travelled in the direction of Liscooley.

Gardaí are appealing to any road user who travelled in or around Killygordon or on the Lifford to Killygordon road between
10.30pm and 11.30pm and who had a dash cam to make that footage available to Gardaí.

If anybody observed these vehicles on the road
or any suspicious activity in that area, they are asked to also to make contact with Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.

The Garda Confidential line may be reached on 1800 666
111.

