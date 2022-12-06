Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Witnesses to fatal collision in Ballyshannon urged to come forward

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses of a fatal road traffic collision in Ballyshannon to come forward.

Mr Michael Ward was killed on thursday, December 1st at approximately 10.45am when his tractor overturned on the roadside in Corlea, outside Ballyshannon.

Garda Niall Maguire appealed to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact Gardaí…

Road users with camera footage (including dash- cam) who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Top Stories

dunkineely
Audio, News, Top Stories

Public meeting to be held on the closure of Dunkineely GP centre

6 December 2022
Health Doctor Hospital
Audio, News, Top Stories

Doctor warns of symptoms of Strep A

6 December 2022
Police-in-Northern-Irelan-007
News, Top Stories

Police carrying out searches following report of a device left in Derry

6 December 2022
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Car caught on CCTV being driven through a fence in Carndonagh

6 December 2022
Advertisement

