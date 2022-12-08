Donegal fisher organisation representatives address Oireachtas committee

The Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine has been told that the quota discussions which will take place in Brussels at the weekend are almost meaningless because there still hasn’t been a deal on with the UK government post Brexit, and that puts the Irish fleet in an impossible position.

That’s according to Killybegs Fishermen’s Organisation CEO Sean O’Donaghue, who told the committee that a new way of doing business must be found…………..

Meanwhile, Aranmore based fisherman Jerry Early has told the committee that a lack of forward thinking means that the policy of decommissioning is preventing new people coming into the inshore fishing sector.

Mr Early, who chairs the Irish Islands Marine Resource Organisation, told the committee via Zoom that Minister Charlie McConalogue is announcing lots of money for piers, with little thought of who will fish from them…….