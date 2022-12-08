Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal fisher organisation representatives address Oireachtas committee

The Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine has been told that the quota discussions which will take place in Brussels at the weekend are almost meaningless because there still hasn’t been a deal on with the UK government post Brexit, and that puts the Irish fleet in an impossible position.

That’s according to Killybegs Fishermen’s Organisation CEO Sean O’Donaghue, who told the committee that a new way of doing business must be found…………..

 

Meanwhile, Aranmore based fisherman Jerry Early has told the committee that a lack of forward thinking means that the policy of decommissioning is preventing new people coming into the inshore fishing sector.

Mr Early, who chairs the Irish Islands Marine Resource Organisation, told the committee via Zoom that Minister Charlie McConalogue is announcing lots of money for piers, with little thought of who will fish from them…….

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 December 2022
JB Instagram Post
Around the North West, Playback

Around the Northwest – Gerard Gallagher

8 December 2022
Pearse Dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘No longer a housing crisis but a social crisis’ – Deputy Doherty

8 December 2022
macsharry dail 1
News, Top Stories

Marc MacSharry faces Dail suspension

8 December 2022
Advertisement

