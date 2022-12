The Donegal Mountain Rescue Team is appealing to motorists to heed road signes put in place by Gardai.

It’s after the service was called out last evening to assist people who became stranded on Lough Salt as a result of adverse weather conditions.

‘Road Blocked’ signs had been put in place by Gardai however, Donegal Mountain Rescue say there are being ignored by a number of motorists.

Laura McFadden, PRO of the Donegal Mountain Rescue Team is asking people to avoid such routes where possible: