Donegal ETB raises concerns over impact of cost of living crisis on Donegal schools

Donegal ETB has raised concerns over how the cost of living crisis is impacting schools.

Members of the Oireachtas, including Donegal politicians met with representatives from Donegal ETB at a special briefing event in Buswells Hotel in Dublin last week

The event focused on how the cost-of-living crisis is impacting the education sector, and in particular, how the current school meal scheme allowance provided to schools is unrealistic and is causing the scheme to be unworkable.

ETBI called on the government to revise the programme, as a number of ETB schools have reported that current suppliers cannot provide the food to schools at the current rates.

There has been no revision of the allowance rates in over ten years.

Anne McHugh, Chief Executive of Donegal ETB, said, “We were delighted to be able to attend the briefing at Buswells Hotel to represent our ETB in Donegal.

“With the current cost of living crisis, we are concerned for the welfare of our students and learners and want to do everything we can to ensure that they can continue to participate fully in their education.

“We are thankful for the opportunity to be able to speak with TDs and Senators and to have our concerns listened to.

“From the rising cost of fuel impacting those reliant on cars and lifts from others, to the increase in costs for goods and services affecting the sustainability of the school meals scheme – there are a number of significant challenges arising from the cost of living crisis that are a source of anxiety for learners and families, and we hope that action can be taken by the government to alleviate some of these concerns.

“We were also delighted to share with members of the Oireachtas details of all the education and training services we provide free of charge to their constituents, as well as our ambitious plans for the future in Donegal.”