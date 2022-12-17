Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ryan Rainey signs new two year deal with Harps

Ryan Rainey. Photo Stephen Doherty.

Ryan Rainey has penned a new two year deal at Finn Harps.

Rainey has become a firm fan’s favourite after breaking into the team midway through the 2021 season. The former Bonagee and Wolves man made 33 appearances for the club last campaign, scoring once in the derby victory over Sligo Rovers.

Speaking after the signing, the Letterkenny native said: “I’m buzzing to be back. When I met with Dave I was immediately impressed with his thoughts and plans for the club. I love being here so to sign a two year deal was a no-brainer for me.

Last season was very tough for the supporters who were behind us all season even when results weren’t going our way. Hopefully now we can rebuild and get back to the Premier Division where we belong.”

Dave Rogers told club media: “I’m delighted that Ryan has shown a real commitment in signing a new 2 year contract to stay at the club.

From my first meeting with him I could see how passionate and proud he is to play for his local club and how he really wanted to help us all grow and develop professionally. Ryan was a constant performer last season which speaks volumes about his fitness levels and consistency so to tie him down long term is fantastic for us all.

I’m sure our fans will also be delighted with Ryan signing his new contract and it’s another brilliant piece of news for Finn Harps.

ice snow road
News, Top Stories

Milford to Ramelton road now re-opened after being treated

17 December 2022
dmrt snow
News, Top Stories

DMRT issue advice following after-dark false alarm

17 December 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Man charged with six offences following Castlefinn robbery

17 December 2022
Michael Martin
Audio, News, Top Stories

Michael Martin resigns as Varadkar prepares to become Taoiseach

17 December 2022
