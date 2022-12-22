All Foróige services in Dungloe will remain – Tusla

Tusla say that their Foróige youth services will remain in Dungloe for the forseeable future.

In a statement released today, Tusla said that funding for Foróige services in the Dungloe area have not been reduced, and that there are no plans to move premises or end services in Dungloe.

Tusla also acknowledged that there had been upset and confusion in the area in relation to this matter, and that they are planning to host a public meeting in Dungloe in January to address the concerns that have arisen regarding the Foróige service.

This statement comes after rumours in recent days that the service would be dramatically reduced in future due to funding concerns.

Tusla statement in full: