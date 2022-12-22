Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
All Foróige services in Dungloe will remain – Tusla

Tusla say that their Foróige youth services will remain in Dungloe for the forseeable future.

In a statement released today, Tusla said that funding for Foróige services in the Dungloe area have not been reduced, and that there are no plans to move premises or end services in Dungloe.

Tusla also acknowledged that there had been upset and confusion in the area in relation to this matter, and that they are planning to host a public meeting in Dungloe in January to address the concerns that have arisen regarding the Foróige service.

This statement comes after rumours in recent days that the service would be dramatically reduced in future due to funding concerns.

Tusla statement in full:

“Tusla in Donegal has a lengthy and strong tradition of working in partnership with the community and voluntary sector in the county. Over the past few years, Tusla has been working alongside its primary funded youth work partners, Foróige and Donegal Youth Service, to ensure there are youth work services available to meet growing demands across the county.

“We want to reassure young people, parents, and members of the community that Tusla has not reduced funding to Foróige or asked them to move premises or cease services in the Dungloe area. Foróige will continue to provide services to young people in Dungloe both in group settings and one to one, in the existing premises, and open to all young people in the area.

“There will be no changes to the existing referral process, and the service will continue to operate as a universal, early intervention and prevention initiative. Young people will, themselves, still be able to access the service directly.

“Tusla acknowledges that there has been upset and confusion locally in relation to this matter. We are in the process of organising a public meeting in Dungloe for early January to meet with young people, parents and other interested parties to answer questions and discuss youth service provision in Dungloe and the wider area.”

