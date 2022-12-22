Carndonagh needs a permanent local Day Care Centre – Doherty

The HSE says it has sourced a suitable location for Day Care Services in the Carndonagh catchment area and is working closely with a local community centre group regarding the reopening of Day Care Services in the Glengad Community Centre.

Local people say the service closed during COVID-19 and never reopened, leaving many elderly people without vital social interaction.

Local councillor Albert Doherty is a member of the HSE’s Regional Health Forum West.

He says while he appreciates the temporary venues which have hosted local people, Carndonagh needs a full time, dedicated Day Centre……..