Finn Valley set for annual bumper 5k

The St Stephen’s Day 5k has been one of Finn Valley AC’s biggest success stories over its 50-year history – and we are all set for another big one on Monday.

The 2022 event was launched by European Cross Country medallists Sean McGinley, Eilish Flanagan and Roisin Flanagan.

Entries are now open for the 52nd annual St Stephen’s Day 5k which gets underway at 12 noon. A link is available from the Finn Valley AC Facebook page.

This event is one of the most popular in the local road race series. Everyone is invited to run, jog or walk and it is open to all.

This is the longest successive event in Donegal since its inception.

Numbers have swelled from the early days, when the race was held in Drumboe Woods, with entries touching 1000 in recent years.

The event has attracted world stars in the form of Mo Farah (2006) and Vivian Cheruiyot (2007).