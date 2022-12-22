Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Is the new Donegal backroom team becoming clearer?

The Donegal senior backroom team still has to be officially confirmed but according to several reports this week, two of the men involved in the manager selection process to replace Declan Bonner have stepped in to fill roles under new boss Paddy Carr.

The Irish News reported, Michael McGeehin, who is Sport Ireland’s Director of Coaching and has worked with various county teams down the years, will be in a logistical role, while ATU Donegal’s Vice President for Finance and Corporate Services, Henry McGarvey, will be in charge of player development.

The report also included Dr Ken van Someren for a role on the team, Ken is a lecturer at ATU with over 25 years’ experience working with high-performing sportsmen and women across the globe.

McGeehin and van Someren are understood to have been two of the three men on the committee that appointed Carr, the third was former Chairman Mick McGrath.

Both the Donegal News and the Donegal Democrat have carried the story this morning with Donegal GAA not commenting on the reports in either publications.

Top Stories

Irish Water at work
Around the North West, News, Top Stories

Irish Water report supply interruptions in West Donegal and Letterkenny

22 December 2022
all saints church
News, Top Stories

Private Sean Rooney to be buried in Newtowncunningham this afternoon with full state honours

22 December 2022
carndonagh
Audio, News, Top Stories

Carndonagh needs a permanent local Day Care Centre – Doherty

22 December 2022
new frontiers
Audio, News, Top Stories

Prospective entrepreneurs urged to consider New Frontiers programme

22 December 2022
Advertisement

