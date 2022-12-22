McConalogue welcomes finalised fish quotas for 2023

Minister for Agriculture and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has welcomed the announcement of Ireland’s fishing quota for 2023, as well as the outcome of negotiations between the European Union and the UK on a shared fish stock.

Industry representatives have raised concerns with the deal, calling on the Government to address the disparity between Ireland’s quota and the rest of the EU’s.

Some have also expressed concern after Norway asked for more access to Irish Blue Whiting stocks as part of a proposal that wasn’t accepted by the EU.

But Minister McConalogue has welcomed the new quotas today, saying he has worked to protect and increase Ireland’s share: