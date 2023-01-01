Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Highland Christmas and New Year Schedule - Christmas Eve Saturday 24th Dec 2022 - Sunday 1st January 2023

Social housing eligibility rate increases by €5,000 today

Eligibility thresholds for social housing are increasing by €5,000 across the country today.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien says it’s the first time any changes have been made for a decade.

The new income limits are now in place and all Local Authorities have updated their application forms and systems.

The rate is now €30,000 in County Donegal, as well as Sligo, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon and Tipperary.

The rate has increased to €35,000 in Carlow, Clare, Cork County, Galway County, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick City & County, Louth, Waterford City & County, Westmeath and Wexford.

Finally, the income limit goes up to €40,000 in major metropolitan areas such as Dublin, Cork and Galway cities as well as County Dublin, Meath, Kildare and Wicklow.

