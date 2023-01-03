Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Highland Christmas and New Year Schedule - Christmas Eve Saturday 24th Dec 2022 - Sunday 1st January 2023

LUH under pressure with 56 people awaiting admission in the ED

In a statement this afternoon, Saolta says Letterkenny University Hospital remains under significant pressure as a result of high attendances along with COVID-19 and flu outbreaks at the hospital.

There were 116 attendances at the Emergency Department yesterday, and as of 8 o’clock this morning, there were 56 patients awaiting admission.

All available beds are in use, with the hospital is also dealing with outbreaks of COVID-19 and flu across eight wards or departments.

Today, there are 50 patients with COVID-19, 23 with flu and eight with RSV.

Restricted visitor access remains in place for wards where outbreaks have occurred.

Statement in full –

Media Statement

Letterkenny University Hospital remains under significant pressure

03 January 2023

Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) remains under significant pressure as a result of high attendances along with COVID-19 and flu outbreaks at the hospital.

There were 116 attendances at the Emergency Department (ED) yesterday (Monday). As of 8am today (Tuesday), there are 56 patients awaiting admission in ED. Many of those attending need to be admitted for ongoing treatment which is leading to pressure on bed availability.

All available beds are in use. Every effort is being made to discharge patients who are ready to go home so that beds will become available for patients who need to be admitted, at the earliest opportunity.

LUH is committed to treating everyone who presents at the Emergency Department.

People who are seriously injured or ill are assessed and treated as a priority. Those who do not require urgent care will be waiting longer.

The hospital understands that these delays are very difficult for patients and their families and apologise for the inconvenience and distress these delays cause. If your health problem is not an emergency you should in the first instance contact your GP during normal surgery hours or the GP out of hours service.

The hospital is also dealing with outbreaks of COVID-19 and flu across eight wards or departments. LUH is currently treating 50 COVID-19 patients, with a further 23 patients being treated for flu and eight for RSV.

Restricted visitor access remains in place for wards where outbreaks have occurred. To arrange a visit to these wards, please contact the ward manager in advance.

Given the pressures on the hospital, we are appealing to people not visit the hospital if they have any symptoms of flu or COVID-19 or feel unwell.

Visitors are asked to follow all infection precaution measures including cleaning hands regularly during their time in the hospital. Please wear a mask and do not use the patient toilets on wards or en-suite bathrooms.

