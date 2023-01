The number of new car registrations in Donegal in 2022 has bucked the national trend.

2,534 new cars were registered in the county last year, up 5% when compared to the previous year.

According to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry, nationally, 105,253 new cars were registered in Ireland in 2022, representing a slight decrease of 0.3%.

Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General says new car registrations are still 10% behind pre-Covid levels.