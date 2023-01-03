Star studded Christmas in the Hills of Donegal

Donegal has become a place of relaxation and recuperation for celebrities over the globe. This festive season proved no different with two Hollywood A-listers choosing to returning to the hills to celebrate.

Sarah Jessica Parker, who is no stranger to Donegal, spent this Christmas in her and her husband’s holiday home in Kilcar. The couple and their three children have been visiting the costal town increasingly in recent times.

She left Ireland on Thursday sharing an image of a rainbow captioned “Thank you Ireland. It was a happy. Always hard to leave. But you sent us off nice. X,SJ”.

The ‘And Just Like That Actress’ wasn’t the only one to spend the holidays in Donegal. Courtney Cox and her partner Johnny McDaid were spotted with loved ones in The Boathouse Restaurant in Redcastle. The restaurant were delighted to share their V.I.P. guests on their Instagram account the following day.

It is thought the couple have made the trip to Moville from Johnny’s home town of Derry where it is believed they celebrated New Years Eve when the ‘Friends’ actress shared their New Year’s Kiss on GMT time on Instagram.