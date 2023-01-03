Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Highland Christmas and New Year Schedule - Christmas Eve Saturday 24th Dec 2022 - Sunday 1st January 2023

Would you like to work with the Highland news team?


Would you like to join the Highland Radio News and current affairs team?

If you are an experienced or newly qualified journalist, why not apply to join the Highland Radio team in breaking the latest stories across the northwest and beyond?

Experience is desired but not essential as full training will be given.
The successful candidate will be offered a Specified Purpose Contract.

You can apply by forwarding your CV to hr@highlandradio.com or by post to HR Department, Highland Radio, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, County Donegal.

The closing date for applications is Friday January 13, 2023.

News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday January 3rd

3 January 2023
DUP "sticking to its guns" on protocol – Wilson

3 January 2023
Daniel & Majella O'Donnell renew vows on 20th wedding anniversary

3 January 2023
Star studded Christmas in the Hills of Donegal

3 January 2023
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

