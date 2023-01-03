Would you like to work with the Highland news team?

Would you like to join the Highland Radio News and current affairs team?

If you are an experienced or newly qualified journalist, why not apply to join the Highland Radio team in breaking the latest stories across the northwest and beyond?

Experience is desired but not essential as full training will be given.

The successful candidate will be offered a Specified Purpose Contract.

You can apply by forwarding your CV to hr@highlandradio.com or by post to HR Department, Highland Radio, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, County Donegal.

The closing date for applications is Friday January 13, 2023.