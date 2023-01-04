Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Highland Christmas and New Year Schedule - Christmas Eve Saturday 24th Dec 2022 - Sunday 1st January 2023

INMO to consider strike action at emergency meeting this week

The general secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives organisation says nurses will consider striking, if the situation in emergency departments doesn’t improve.

Phil Ní Sheaghdha  says nurses are not satisfied it has taken a crisis situation for action to be taken.

The latest INMO trolley watch count recorded 838 people without beds in Irish hospitals today, a fall of 93 on yesterday’s record figure, but is still the second highest number since records began. There were
46m awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning and 65 in Sligo, a combined North West total of 111.

Phil Ní Sheaghdha says all options, including a strike, at an emergency INMO meeting on Friday………

