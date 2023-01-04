INMO to consider strike action at emergency meeting this week

The general secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives organisation says nurses will consider striking, if the situation in emergency departments doesn’t improve.

Phil Ní Sheaghdha says nurses are not satisfied it has taken a crisis situation for action to be taken.

The latest INMO trolley watch count recorded 838 people without beds in Irish hospitals today, a fall of 93 on yesterday’s record figure, but is still the second highest number since records began. There were

46m awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning and 65 in Sligo, a combined North West total of 111.

Phil Ní Sheaghdha says all options, including a strike, at an emergency INMO meeting on Friday………