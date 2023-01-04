Kerrygold butter features in Kourtney Kardashians cookie recipie

The Kardashian’s, perhaps more so their children, have taken TikTok by storm. Most notable being Kim’s daughter North and Kourtney’s daughter Penelope. The cousins regularly share funny videos of each other lip-syncing to viral sounds and taking part in trend videos.

Their A-list parents feature in the videos too. In the latest TikTok video shared by Penelope & Kourntey on @pandkourt, the mother-daughter duo are baking cookies. Irish fans were quick to point our the Irish easter egg – Kerrygold Butter.

Irish Twitter users have shared screenshots of the video in reaction.

In fairness it is a top tier brand for places like the US where most butter brands are so heavily processed 😂 probably Irelands most global brand that isn’t alcoholic 😂 https://t.co/tekp5LcJE1 — Karl 🌹 (@Craicthewhip_) January 4, 2023

The TikTok shared on Tuesday is currently sitting on 690K views, significantly lesser views than previous posts, with it being the only post on the account with under 1 million views.