Donegal organisations awarded funding to support victims of crime

Three Donegal organisations which support victims of crime have been awarded funding.

The Minister for Justice, Simon Harris has announced funding totaling €5.25m for more than 65 organisations to support victims of crime across the country.

In Donegal, the Donegal Domestic Violence Service was awarded just over €22,050, Donegal Women’s Centre was granted almost €16,000 and Lifeline (Inishowen) received just over €24,000.

The funding will be used to provide services which will support victims in the criminal justice system, and also help cover rising costs due to inflation.

Minister Harris says the beneficiaries do wonderful work across a range of social areas: