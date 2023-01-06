Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Christmas and New Year Schedule - Christmas Eve Saturday 24th Dec 2022 - Sunday 1st January 2023

Donegal organisations awarded funding to support victims of crime

Three Donegal organisations which support victims of crime have been awarded funding.

The Minister for Justice, Simon Harris has announced funding totaling €5.25m for more than 65 organisations to support victims of crime across the country.

In Donegal, the Donegal Domestic Violence Service was awarded just over €22,050, Donegal Women’s Centre was granted almost €16,000 and Lifeline (Inishowen) received just over €24,000.

The funding will be used to provide services which will support victims in the criminal justice system, and also help cover rising costs due to inflation.

Minister Harris says the beneficiaries do wonderful work across a range of social areas:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

2563B25E-47F1-4D76-B616-170D07C1122C
News, Audio, Top Stories

Passenger commends bus driver’s actions as bus burst into flames

6 January 2023
Domestic Violence
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal organisations awarded funding to support victims of crime

6 January 2023
Nurse
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘There aren’t enough community or hospital beds’ – Donegal Dr

6 January 2023
Woman with tissue and hot drink
News, Top Stories

People in Donegal with flu symptoms urged to avoid social settings

6 January 2023
Advertisement

Related News

2563B25E-47F1-4D76-B616-170D07C1122C
News, Audio, Top Stories

Passenger commends bus driver’s actions as bus burst into flames

6 January 2023
Domestic Violence
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal organisations awarded funding to support victims of crime

6 January 2023
Nurse
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘There aren’t enough community or hospital beds’ – Donegal Dr

6 January 2023
Woman with tissue and hot drink
News, Top Stories

People in Donegal with flu symptoms urged to avoid social settings

6 January 2023
5A0538CA-BC43-4F83-B313-8FA753831B78
News, Top Stories

All passengers safely evacuated prior to bus catching fire in Letterkenny

6 January 2023
Photo: James Connolly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister says resumption of beef exports to China will benefit Donegal farmers

6 January 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube