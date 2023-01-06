Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Christmas and New Year Schedule - Christmas Eve Saturday 24th Dec 2022 - Sunday 1st January 2023

Paddy Carr expects valuable learning lessons for Donegal in Newry

Donegal start 2023 with a McKenna Cup clash against Down at Newry on Sunday. Oisin Kelly & Martin McHugh will have live coverage on Highland from the 1.30pm start at Pairc Esler.

New Donegal boss Paddy Carr named his first starting line up on Friday for the weekend’s clash against the Mourne men.

Five from last years qualifier defeat to Armagh will start on Sunday – Caolan Ward, Brendan McCole, Caolan McGonagle, Ciaran Thompson and Patrick McBrearty.

Glenfin’s Luke McGlynn will be the only debut starter against Down with several players expected to make a first senior appearance from the bench.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly has been speaking with the Donegal Manager ahead of Sunday’s tie.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

324471620_722840539521741_7307880815466787909_n
News, Top Stories

Police in Strabane issue appeal over missing girl (11)

6 January 2023
Drink driving
News, Top Stories

37 drivers in Donegal arrested during December for driving under the influence

6 January 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday January 6th

6 January 2023
LUH246
Top Stories, Audio, News

LUH nurses to be consulted on industrial action

6 January 2023
Advertisement

Related News

324471620_722840539521741_7307880815466787909_n
News, Top Stories

Police in Strabane issue appeal over missing girl (11)

6 January 2023
Drink driving
News, Top Stories

37 drivers in Donegal arrested during December for driving under the influence

6 January 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday January 6th

6 January 2023
LUH246
Top Stories, Audio, News

LUH nurses to be consulted on industrial action

6 January 2023
Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
Entertainment, Nine Til Noon, Playback

The Nine ’til Noon Show – That’s Entertainment

6 January 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Derry PSNI issue appeal after Axe is used in Caw Close aggravated burglary

6 January 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube