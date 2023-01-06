Paddy Carr expects valuable learning lessons for Donegal in Newry

Donegal start 2023 with a McKenna Cup clash against Down at Newry on Sunday. Oisin Kelly & Martin McHugh will have live coverage on Highland from the 1.30pm start at Pairc Esler.

New Donegal boss Paddy Carr named his first starting line up on Friday for the weekend’s clash against the Mourne men.

Five from last years qualifier defeat to Armagh will start on Sunday – Caolan Ward, Brendan McCole, Caolan McGonagle, Ciaran Thompson and Patrick McBrearty.

Glenfin’s Luke McGlynn will be the only debut starter against Down with several players expected to make a first senior appearance from the bench.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly has been speaking with the Donegal Manager ahead of Sunday’s tie.