PlayStation developing controller kit for accessible gaming

PlayStation have revealed their latest project in development, Project Leonardo. This project sets out to open the world of gaming to those with disabilities. PlayStation announced the news on their Twitter account sharing an image of the highly customisable controller kit for the PS5 console.

Introducing Project Leonardo for PS5, a highly customizable accessibility controller kit designed to help players with disabilities play more easily, more comfortably, and for longer periods. More info: https://t.co/qqCfpnPJr6 pic.twitter.com/IM0iulP0Fk — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 5, 2023

The design was conceptualised with accessibility experts from organisations including Stack Up, SpeciaEffects & AbleGamer. The design is centralised around the idea that the kit can be tailored to suit the needs of each individual gamer.

A spokesperson said “Accessibility is an important topic to us at PlayStation, and we want to continue raising the bar to enable every gamer to experience the joy of play.”

A video was released by the tech-company detailing the mechanics, goals and excitement surrounding the ‘barrier-breaking’ equipment with those involved in the design process expressing their eagerness to see what the gaming community will do with the equipment.