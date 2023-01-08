Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Highland Christmas and New Year Schedule - Christmas Eve Saturday 24th Dec 2022 - Sunday 1st January 2023

Donegal beaten in McKenna Cup opener

Ciaran Thompson. Photo Geraldine Diver / Donegal GAA

Donegal manager Paddy Carr tasted defeat in his first game in charge of the county losing 2-14 to 1-10 against Down in the McKenna Cup.

First half goals from Conor Francis and Liam Kerr helped the Mourne men to victory with Donegal’s Daore O’Baoill also netting in the first half.

The second half saw Donegal fire over three points but was useful for the new management team to blood some new faces with 26 of the panel taking to the field over the 70 minutes.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh report from Pairc Esler…

Top Stories

power outage jan 8
News, Top Stories

Almost 10,000 homes without power in Letterkenny, Kilmacrennan areas

8 January 2023
housing estate
News, Audio, Top Stories

Social housing in Ireland costs over €100,000 more to build than elsewhere – Report

8 January 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Appeals after car theft, pedestrian hit in separate Derry incidents

8 January 2023
hospital beds
News, Audio, Top Stories

Healthcare now most important for voters as overcrowding crisis continues

8 January 2023
