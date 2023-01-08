Donegal beaten in McKenna Cup opener

Donegal manager Paddy Carr tasted defeat in his first game in charge of the county losing 2-14 to 1-10 against Down in the McKenna Cup.

First half goals from Conor Francis and Liam Kerr helped the Mourne men to victory with Donegal’s Daore O’Baoill also netting in the first half.

The second half saw Donegal fire over three points but was useful for the new management team to blood some new faces with 26 of the panel taking to the field over the 70 minutes.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh report from Pairc Esler…