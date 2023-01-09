Gardaí renew appeal for information on woman (21) missing from Buncrana

Gardaí have renewed their appeal in seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 21-year-old Daena Tighe.

Daena was last seen at midday on Friday 7th January, 2023 on Cockhill Road, Buncrana, Co. Donegal.

Daena is described as having long straight brown hair, brown eyes and is 5 ft 6 inches in height. When last seen, she was wearing black jeans and a Khaki Jacket with fur hood, her hair was tied up in a ponytail.

Daena’s family and Gardaí are concerned for her wellbeing.

Gardaí are appealing to landowners in the Buncrana area to check any sheds, outhouses or other remote buildings on their lands.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 9320540, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.