South Donegal Deputy says Coillte reforestation plan a “landgrab”

A South Donegal deputy claims that plans for Coillte and a British-based investment firm to purchase large amounts of land in the West and North West for tree planting will decimate local farmers’ livelihoods.

Deputy Marian Harkin has raised the issue, after it was revealed that Coillte plan to purchase over 50,000 hectares of land for the planting project – with 50 percent of the land being owned by British hedge fund Gresham House.

Deputy Harkin says this will make it impossible for rural farmers to be able to purchase land: