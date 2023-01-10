ATU suffer heavy loss to DCU – Report & Reaction

ATU Donegal lost their opening game of the Higher Education Sigerson Cup on Tuesday evening going down 4-15 to 1-7 at the hands of an impressive DCU.

Tom Comack reports for Highland Radio Sport from the Donegal GAA Centre…

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/tom-atu-ft.mp3

Manager Maxi Curran told Tom his side lacked energy for various reason and they were beaten by a superior side on the night…

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/maxi-atu.mp3

ATU now go to the qualifying side of the Sigerson competition where they play Ulster University next. The Jordanstown side lost by a point – 1-12 to 1-11 to rivals Queens.

Muff’s Caolan McColgan looked to have forced extra time with the corner back scoring in injury time only for Queens to nick a winner.