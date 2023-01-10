Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

ATU suffer heavy loss to DCU – Report & Reaction

ATU Donegal lost their opening game of the Higher Education Sigerson Cup on Tuesday evening going down 4-15 to 1-7 at the hands of an impressive DCU.

Tom Comack reports for Highland Radio Sport from the Donegal GAA Centre…

Manager Maxi Curran told Tom his side lacked energy for various reason and they were beaten by a superior side on the night…

ATU now go to the qualifying side of the Sigerson competition where they play Ulster University next. The Jordanstown side lost by a point – 1-12 to 1-11 to rivals Queens.

Muff’s Caolan McColgan looked to have forced extra time with the corner back scoring in injury time only for Queens to nick a winner.

