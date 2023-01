Ballyshannon Workhouse is in a ‘critical condition’ and urgent works need to be carried out on the building.

Thats according to Cllr Barry Sweeny who is planning on raising the issue at today’s meeting of the Donegal Municipal District.

A large section of the workhouse, which is a protected building, is derelic while major work is needed to the roof.

Cllr Sweeny believes it is crucial that work is carried out to restore the important historic building..